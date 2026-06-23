Uruguay vs Spain | Group H, Matchday 3 | Friday 26 June 2026 | Kick-off: 18:00 local (00:00 BST) | Estadio Akron, Guadalajara (Zapopan), Mexico

TV/Streaming (UK): ITV / ITVX

Group H Standings: Spain 1st (4 pts, GD +4) | Uruguay 2nd (2 pts, GD 0) | Cape Verde 3rd (2 pts, GD 0) | Saudi Arabia 4th (1 pt, GD -4)

What’s At Stake

Spain already have four points and a goal difference of +4 from their opening two Group H matches, meaning a win here secures top spot and progression to the last 32. Uruguay sit on two points after back-to-back draws and must avoid defeat to keep their place in the top two; a loss, combined with a Cape Verde win over Saudi Arabia, would eliminate Marcelo Bielsa’s side before the final whistle elsewhere. With the third-place route to the knockouts also available at this expanded World Cup, even a narrow defeat could keep Uruguay alive depending on results in other groups, but they will be looking to take something from this game rather than rely on external factors.

Verdict

Spain are clear favourites at 1/2 and have the form, quality, and group-stage momentum to back that price, with Luis de la Fuente’s side likely to control possession and create enough to win a tight but decisive contest. At those odds the value sits in the goals markets: Uruguay have scored in both games but their defence has shipped three times in two outings, pointing toward backing over 2.5 goals at 5/6 as the preferred play.

Uruguay vs Spain Match Preview

These two nations bring contrasting stories into Estadio Akron. Spain, the 2010 World Cup winners appearing at their 17th edition of the tournament, have been efficient if not spectacular, with a 4-0 dismantling of Saudi Arabia offset by a goalless draw against Cape Verde. They are the better-resourced side and, with qualification now within touching distance, De la Fuente has every incentive to field his strongest team and finish the group in style rather than risk dropped points.

Uruguay, two-time World Cup champions with titles in 1930 and 1950, have looked vulnerable at the back throughout this group stage. The 2-2 draw with Cape Verde, a side making their World Cup debut, was a warning sign. Bielsa’s side have goals in them through Maximiliano Araújo and Agustín Canobbio, but their inability to keep a clean sheet or win a match leaves them needing a result against the group’s strongest team to avoid an embarrassing first-round exit.

The game is likely to be won in midfield, where Spain’s depth is formidable. Federico Valverde will carry the ball from deep for Uruguay and is the player most capable of disrupting Spain’s rhythm, but Rodri and Martín Zubimendi will look to suffocate attacking transitions and keep Uruguay penned back. If Spain score first, as their tournament record suggests they will, the pressure falls entirely on Uruguay to chase the game against a side that is at its best sitting on a lead.

Team Form

Uruguay – Last 5

Cape Verde (H): Drew 2-2 (World Cup)

Saudi Arabia (A): Drew 1-1 (World Cup)

Algeria (N): Drew 0-0 (Friendly)

England (A): Drew 1-1 (Friendly)

United States (A): Lost 1-5 (Friendly)

Uruguay have not won any of their last five matches and have drawn four of them. Their two World Cup outings have delivered points but also defensive fragility, conceding three goals in 180 minutes against Saudi Arabia and Cape Verde. The 1-5 defeat to the United States in November 2025, though a friendly, flagged concerns about their defensive shape that have not been fully addressed since.

Spain – Last 5

Saudi Arabia (H): Won 4-0 (World Cup)

Cape Verde (H): Drew 0-0 (World Cup)

Peru (N): Won 3-1 (Friendly)

Iraq (H): Drew 1-1 (Friendly)

Egypt (H): Drew 0-0 (Friendly)

Spain’s World Cup campaign has been solid rather than breathtaking. The 4-0 win over Saudi Arabia showed their attacking potential, with Mikel Oyarzabal contributing two goals in that match, but the 0-0 stalemate against Cape Verde was a reminder that De la Fuente’s side can also labour when opponents sit deep. Their qualifying record of five wins and one draw from six games, scoring 21 and conceding just two, underlines the overall standard of this squad.

Uruguay vs Spain Head To Head

Spain hold a clear advantage in the head-to-head record, winning four of the eight meetings on record, with three draws and one Uruguay win. The most recent encounter came at the 2013 Confederations Cup, where Spain won 2-1 in a competitive fixture. Spain also won 3-1 in a February 2013 friendly and 2-0 in 2005. The only previous World Cup meeting ended 0-0 in Italy in 1990, a result that may offer some comfort to Uruguay given the pressure they will be under in Zapopan. Recent history, however, is firmly in Spain’s favour.

Team News

Uruguay manager Marcelo Bielsa has a broadly fit squad to choose from. The attacking load at this tournament has fallen to Araújo and Canobbio, who scored the goals in the 2-2 draw with Cape Verde, while Darwin Núñez, Federico Valverde, and Giorgian De Arrascaeta remain central figures. Rodrigo Bentancur provides experience in midfield alongside Valverde, and Manuel Ugarte at Manchester United adds defensive cover in the engine room. Goalkeeper Fernando Muslera, at 40 and with 134 caps, continues to be part of the squad, though the starting berth will be confirmed closer to kick-off.

Spain manager Luis de la Fuente has a deep pool of options and is not expected to make wholesale changes after the win over Saudi Arabia. Lamine Yamal, the 18-year-old Barcelona winger with 25 caps, has been one of the tournament’s talking points and is expected to start on the right. Mikel Oyarzabal leads the line having scored twice at this World Cup, while Pedri and Gavi provide the creative spark from midfield. Rodri’s presence in the holding role is crucial to Spain’s shape. There are no reported fitness concerns that would disrupt De la Fuente’s first-choice XI.

Predicted Lineups

Predicted XI (4-3-3): Rochet; Varela, Giménez (c), R. Araújo, Olivera; Bentancur, Ugarte, Valverde; Pellistri, Núñez, M. Araújo

Predicted XI – squads to be confirmed.

Predicted XI (4-3-3): Unai Simón; Porro, Pau Cubarsí, Laporte, Cucurella; Zubimendi, Rodri (c), Pedri; Lamine Yamal, Oyarzabal, Nico Williams

Predicted XI – squads to be confirmed.

Key Tactical Matchup

The duel between Federico Valverde and Rodri will likely define how much space Uruguay find in transition. Valverde, with 73 caps and 9 international goals, is Uruguay’s most dynamic carrier from deep and their primary link between defence and attack. Rodri, operating in a deep-sitting role for Spain with 62 caps and a reputation for controlling tempo and breaking up opposition transitions, will look to cut off Valverde’s running lanes before they develop. If Valverde is given time on the ball in the middle third, Uruguay can be dangerous on the counter. If Rodri and Zubimendi contain him, Spain’s back four will face minimal exposure and De la Fuente’s attackers can focus on exploiting Uruguay’s defensive vulnerabilities, which have been evident in both group games.

Best Bets

Main Pick: Spain to Win @ 1/2

Spain’s overall quality and the pressure Uruguay face to win rather than draw make this the most straightforward outcome in the group. De la Fuente’s side scored four against Saudi Arabia and their 21 goals in six qualifying matches underline their attacking efficiency. At 1/2 the price is short, but the evidence supports Spain as the likeliest winners here. Back it as part of a combination rather than a single if the odds feel restrictive.

Goals Market: Over 2.5 Goals @ 5/6

Uruguay have conceded in both World Cup games and have themselves scored in each one. Spain put four past Saudi Arabia and their attacking depth, featuring Yamal, Oyarzabal, and Nico Williams, creates constant goalscoring threat. Three or more goals in this fixture is a realistic outcome backed by both teams’ recent tournament showings, and 5/6 represents a workable price for a market with clear statistical support.

Scorer Market: Mikel Oyarzabal to Score Anytime

Oyarzabal has scored twice in this World Cup already, making him Spain’s standout attacking returner at this tournament. He leads Spain’s recent scorer charts and, as the central striker in De la Fuente’s 4-3-3, he is best placed to convert the chances that Spain’s wide players create. He is the natural focal point of the Spanish attack and a consistent presence in the goal column throughout the qualifying campaign.

Bet Builder: Spain Win and Over 2.5 Goals

Combining a Spain win with over 2.5 goals in the match reflects the most likely game script: Spain take the lead, Uruguay push forward to avoid elimination, and the match opens up in the second half. Uruguay’s defensive record of three goals conceded in two games and Spain’s attacking output make this combination logical. The bet builder price will vary across operators but the two legs are well-supported individually and logical in combination.

Odds Across Operators

The best available prices for Uruguay vs Spain are sourced from leading operators. All odds are subject to change and were correct at time of publication.

Match Result

Uruguay Win – 13/2

Draw – 10/3

Spain Win – 1/2 – 13/2– 10/3– 1/2 Total Goals (2.5 line)

Over 2.5 – 5/6

Under 2.5 – 11/10

How To Watch and How To Bet

How To Watch

Uruguay vs Spain kicks off at 18:00 local time in Guadalajara (Zapopan) on Friday 26 June 2026, which is midnight BST for UK viewers. The match is broadcast live in the UK on ITV and available to stream free of charge on ITVX. No subscription is required for UK-based viewers to access the coverage.

How To Bet

To place a bet on Uruguay vs Spain at the best available price, follow these steps:

Compare the match odds across leading operators to find the best available price for your chosen market. Open an account or log in to your existing account with a licensed operator. Navigate to the World Cup 2026 section and find the Group H fixture between Uruguay and Spain. Select your market, for example match result, over/under goals, or anytime scorer. Enter your stake in the bet slip and review the potential returns before confirming. For a bet builder, add each selection to the same slip and combine them into a single wager. Confirm the bet and retain your betting slip reference number for any queries. Bet responsibly and only stake what you can afford to lose.

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