US embassy representative visits Juventus

A representative of the United States of America embassy has paid Juventus a visit at their Continassa training ground, Calciomercato reports.

The Bianconeri have Weston McKennie from the US on their books and the midfielder’s stint with them may have made them more popular in his country.

He was a key member of the squad last season when he initially joined on loan from Schalke 04 and helped them to win the Italian Cup and Super Cup.

He has found playing time harder in this campaign under Massimiliano Allegri who is still finding out who his best players at the club are.

The report didn’t state the reason the rep has visited the club, but it said there would be a meeting between Juventus’ president, Andrea Agnelli and the representation in the next few hours.

After that meeting, they would then meet with their national team midfielder, McKennie.

The USMNT sent McKennie home during the last international break for breaking some disciplinary protocols.

It remains unclear if the issue has been resolved and if he’d be a part of their team during the next international break.

Hopefully, this meeting is one that will benefit Juve as a club both financially and internationally.