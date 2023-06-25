Gregg Berhalter, the coach of the USA national team, has expressed his support for Timothy Weah as he moves closer to joining Juventus. Berhalter believes that Weah, following in the footsteps of his father, will thrive in Serie A and has backed the young attacker to succeed with the Bianconeri.

Recent reports suggest that Weah is poised to sign a five-year contract with Juventus, as the club actively seeks out talented young players who can make a significant impact. Weah has been identified as one such player who can bring a difference to the team.

While Weston McKennie, another USMNT player, currently represents Juventus, he is facing difficulties in performing well at the club and there is speculation about his potential departure in the current transfer window. However, despite this situation, Berhalter remains confident in the capabilities of Juventus as a massive club that will aid Weah in further developing his skills and reaching new heights in his career.

He says via Football Italia:

“I don’t know what stage the negotiations with Lille are at, I’m a coach, not a director… But I would certainly see Weah doing well at Juventus.

“And I’m sure that an experience in Italy and at Juventus, who we’ve come to know better and better in recent years thanks to McKennie, would be useful for Timothy.

“He is a growing boy, also thanks to Lille, but I think that facing the winning mentality of Juventus would allow him to make a further leap forward.”

Juve FC Says

Weah is still young enough to learn and grow at Juve and the club is smart to acquire the signature of the 23-year-old in this transfer window.

We hope he is better suited to the system of Max Allegri than McKennie has been in the last year.

If that happens fast, he will enjoy his time at the club and prove to be one of our finest signings.