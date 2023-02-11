Using Bremer as an example Inter Milan is working hard to sign a Juventus target

Inter Milan wants to show they have learnt their lesson from the summer when Juventus beat them to sign Gleison Bremer.

The Nerazzurri and the Bianconeri were battling for the Brazilian for much of the final few months of last season.

But Inter had the edge and some reports even claimed they had reached an agreement with the defender, with Milan Skriniar expected to leave.

However, after the Bianconeri sold Matthijs de Ligt, they quickly moved for Bremer and added him to their squad from Torino.

Now both clubs want the same player again and Inter is keen to avoid such an embarrassment from reoccurring.

A report on Calciomercato reveals they want Marcus Thuram and the Nerazzurri have been working hard to win the race for his signature and ensure he does not go to Turin.

Juve FC Says

Thuram is a fine attacker who could give us another option up top, but we might not need him if we keep Angel di Maria.

The attacker has done well and is a better long-term investment, but he will ask for a lot of money after running down his contract at Borussia Monchengladbach.

For now, we must focus on getting the best from the options at our disposal and only bring him in if there are important departures from Turin at the end of the season.