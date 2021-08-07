McKennie
USMNT coach on McKennie: “Allegri has realized his ability in the attacking phase”

August 7, 2021 - 11:00 pm

Since his arrival to the club last summer, Weston McKennie swiftly won the hearts of Juventus supporters for his tireless performances on the pitch, as well as his funny bits in the training sessions.

The American started the last campaign on a high note, but struggled to find his best form in the later stages.

However, the returning Max Allegri quickly established a bond with the young midfielder during pre-season preparations, and the latter is expected to shine again under the tutelage of the veteran tactician.

The 23-year-old has thus far impressed in the first two friendly encounters, scoring a sublime goal against Cesena.

The player has received even more praise from his national team manager, Gregg Berhalter, who recently won the Gold Cup, despite being deprived from the stars who play for European clubs.

“McKennie has a fundamental role in our national team. First of all his leadership is very important for us. Moreover, Weston, with his great energy, is a driving force and transmits a lot to our team,” said the USMNT manager in a recent interview with Tuttosport via ilBianconero.

“Allegri has realized his ability in the attacking phase. We too consider him dangerous in the goal zone with his runs towards the penalty area . He will have a positive impact on Juventus.

“Alongside Pulisic who recently won the Champions League with Chelsea, he’s highlighting the development of the US football movement,” concluded the American coach.

