The upcoming match between Juventus and AC Milan will showcase at least four USA internationals, which is expected to draw a significant number of fans from the United States.

Among the fans in attendance will be the manager of the US Men’s National Team, Gregg Berhalter, who takes pride in seeing more Americans playing football in Europe. While soccer is not the most popular sport in the USA compared to many other parts of the world, it is gaining more traction among Americans.

This growing interest is partly due to the MLS attracting top talents like Lionel Messi. Additionally, European clubs are scouting the United States for emerging talents who could be valuable additions to their teams.

The match between Juventus and AC Milan will feature American players such as Yunus Musah, Christian Pulisic, Weston McKennie, and Timothy Weah, further highlighting the increasing presence of Americans in European football.

Speaking ahead of the game, Berhalter said, as quoted by Tuttomercatoweb:

“I’m proud, Milan-Juventus is another confirmation of the huge strides that football is making in the United States. For me, Serie A has always been a giant, seeing so many of our national team’s protagonists in a big match like this is extraordinary.”

“A prediction? I’ll be rooting for a 2-2 with goals from Pulisic, Musah, Weah and McKennie.”

Juve FC Says

The United States has some very talented players now, and we are lucky to have two in our squad.

The game will give them a chance to meet their national teammates in Milan and could offer them an extra motivation to do well and win the match.