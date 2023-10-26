USA national team manager Gregg Berhalter attended at least one Juventus training session following their match against AC Milan.

Juventus has two players from his squad in their team, and Football Italia reports that the American manager was present in the stands during the Bianconeri’s match against AC Milan over the weekend.

During his visit, he observed players from both the Juventus and Milan teams, noting the presence of at least two Americans on the Milanese side.

After the match, it was reported that he visited the Juventus training session to oversee his players and enhance his football knowledge.

Weston McKennie and Timothy Weah are pivotal figures for both the USA national team and Juventus, and they would have been pleased to have their manager’s presence and support.

Juve FC Says

As a national team manager, Berhalter has a lot of time on his hands and one of the best ways to use it is to monitor his players around the continent.

Juve knows this and will be happy to let him come and observe their training anytime.

This will make their American players feel they are a priority for the club and their national team manager will likely also learn new ways to use them.