Juventus winger Timothy Weah will be offered another opportunity to leave his mark at Juventus thanks to circumstances.

The 24-year-old was the club’s solitary first-team signing in the summer of 2023. But after starting the campaign as a regular starter on the right flank in Max Allegri’s 3-5-2 system, injuries coupled with underwhelming displays saw him dropped to the bench for most of the season.

But despite his disappointing first campaign in Italian football, Tuttosport (via IlBianconero) expects him to be granted another chance.

As the source tells it, this is mostly thanks to the lack of options Thiago Motta has at his disposal on the flanks.

As we all know by now, Matias Soulé and Federico Chiesa could both be sold before the end of the summer transfer session. Filip Kostic is another player who has no place in the new regime.

Kenan Yildiz will certainly stay in Turin, while the club is tipped to sign a new winger. Yet, the club requires additional depth to cover what will be a grueling schedule.

Therefore, Weah’s presence could be necessary to offer Motta options on the flanks.

The USMNT star can play as a classic winger on the right side, or an inverted winger who cuts from the left.

Regardless of his position, Weah will be hellbent on redeeming himself following a complicated campaign that culminated in a howler at the Copa America which cost his national team dearly.

The player’s contract with the Bianconeri is valid until June 2028.