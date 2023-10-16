Last summer, Timothy Weah was the solitary new signing at Juventus. The Italian giants signed the 23-year-old from Lille on a permanent transfer.

Nevertheless, the winger didn’t waste much time to forge new friendships in Turin.

Naturally, Weah shares a strong bond with his compatriot and international teammate Weston McKennie.

Moreover, he swiftly became friends with Moise Kean and Paul Pogba. The USMNT star reveals that he often drops by the latter’s house to check on him amidst his current personal crisis.

“I’m very happy at Juventus, it’s fantastic to play alongside players of the highest level at a top club,” said Weah in his interview with La Gazzetta dello Sport via ilBianconero.

“I’m learning a lot every day in training. I feel really lucky to play at such a renowned club.

“I bonded a bit with everyone, but in particular with Kean and Pogba. Paul is going through a difficult time and I often go to his house to make sure he is okay. He’s a great person.

“Chiesa and Vlahovic also helped me a lot. Then of course McKennie was fundamental. He constantly brings positive energy both on and off the pitch.”

The American international is an incredibly versatile player who can feature in various positions.

The club brought him in the summer to replace Juan Cuadrado on the right wing. However, Tim argues that he could be more suited to a role on the left flank as an inverted winger.

“I’m learning a new role and this is very important for me. For Juve, I play in a deeper position compared to the national team, but I’m adapting well.

“With the USMNT, I play in attacking midfield trio behind the lone striker, with quality players like Pulisic and Gio Reyna, a position that I really like.

“If I had the choice, I would prefer to play on the left with the possibility of cutting to the center and going for the goal. But I understand well what the team needs from me.”

Finally, Weah discussed Max Allegri’s tactics, defending the manager’s defensive approach.

“I know that some consider him a defensive manager, but I think it’s a good thing because I think the defensive aspect is fundamental to the success of a team.

“I know I have to make progress on the defensive phase but I can also bring quality and speed in counterattacks to create numerical superiority. I am convinced that I will develop my skill set thanks to Allegri.”