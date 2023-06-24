In recent days, Timothy Weah has emerged as a primary candidate to join Juventus this summer.

The 23-year-old is the son of Milan legend and incumbent Liberia president George Weah.

Earlier this week, the 1995 Ballon d’Or winner revealed his passion for the Bianconeri. He also expressed his desire to see his son playing in Italian football.

So whether it was a pure coincidence or not, it appears that George Weah’s dream will come to fruition, with his son on the verge of joining the Turin-based giants.

According to Sky Sport journalist Gianluca Di Marzio via TuttoJuve, Timothy Weah will sign a five-year contract with Juventus.

The 23-year-old has been plying his trade at Lille since 2019. The French club will receive a transfer fee worth 12 million euros, including bonuses.

The former Paris Saint-Germain youngster primarily operates on the right flank. He can either play as an advanced winger or even at fullback.

Despite his father’s legacy in Liberia, Timothy opted to play for the American national team. He scored four goals in 29 caps with the USMNT, including a goal against Wales in the 2022 World Cup.

On the other hand, Calciomercato believes that the winger will collect two million euros per season as net wages.

The young American will practically replace Juan Cuadrado who will leave Juventus following the expiry of his contract at the end of the month. The Colombian was a true stalwart on the right side during his eight years in Turin.