V9 is back! Vlahovic returns from holiday to join Juventus training

Dusan Vlahovic is finally back at Juventus after the long summer break following the 2021/2022 league season.

The Serbian striker had been expected at the club much earlier because he was not a part of his national team’s matches during the break.

However, the injury that kept him out of those games was still being managed as at the start of this week, and he stayed back in Serbia to train personally.

Tutto Sport reports that he is now back in Turin and ready to prepare to help Juve in this campaign.

The striker arrived at the J Medical Centre for some medical tests minutes after Angel di Maria arrived at the same facility.

Both of them will join other players who have already reported for preseason. Paul Pogba is also expected to be in town this weekend to complete his move to the club.

Juve FC Says

Vlahovic will be one of the most important figures at Juventus in this campaign.

The Serbian joined in January, so he didn’t have a proper preseason with the club.

He still did well, but we expect more from him and starting preparations this early will make things smoother for him.

His new teammates will also prepare to work well with him on the pitch and create enough chances for the former Fiorentina striker to score.