BERGAMO, ITALY - FEBRUARY 05: (EDITORS NOTE: Image has been converted to black and white) Kenan Yildiz of Juventus looks on during the Coppa Italia match between Atalanta BC and Juventus FC at New Balance Arena on February 05, 2026 in Bergamo, Italy. (Photo by Marco Luzzani/Getty Images)

Italian journalist Guido Vaciago believes Kenan Yildiz decided to stay at Juventus partially because he wanted to avoid the fate that befell Paul Pogba following his exit.

On Saturday, the Turkish international penned a new contract that will tie him to the Bianconeri until June 2030, much to the delight of everyone at the club.

The forward’s salary soared from €1.6 million to €6 million per year, making him the club’s highest-paid player, at least once Dusan Vlahovic leaves at the end of the season.

But aside from the figures, this was also a choice made out of conviction, as Yildiz and his parents, who were present at Saturday’s press conference, all believe that this is the best move for the youngster’s career trajectory.

Kenan Yildiz keen to avoid Paul Pogba fate

In his latest columnm Vaciago insists that Yildiz and his family exctracted a lesson from Pogba’s woes in the aftermath of his Juventus departure.

“Signing the contract is a key step for the club (Elkann’s presence shouldn’t go unnoticed). If Juventus cashed in on Yildiz’s promise yesterday, Yildiz has cashed in on Juventus” argued the Tuttosport editor-in-chief.

“The renewal wasn’t just a question of money, but of ambition. Kenan had asked what the team’s growth plans were, they explained them to him, and he was convinced.

Kenan Yildiz (Photo by Gabriele Maltinti/Getty Images)

“Yildiz’s own future is certainly more secure since yesterday’s signing. Pogba’s trajectory will not have gone unnoticed by Kenan and his parents. Juve is a healthy environment in which to develop, with fans who pamper young talents, and at the same time, the pressure of playing for that jersey builds character.

“But leaving Juve too soon, riding the foaming wave of fame, could interrupt that process, triggering the terrible vortex of expectations that engulfed Pogba in Manchester.”

The sad demise of Paul Pogba’s career

Pogba initially left Man Utd in the summer of 2012 to sign for Juventus as a free agent at the age of 19. The Frenchman found swift success while playing alongside legendary figures like Andrea Pirlo and Claudio Marchisio, but was eventually tempted to return to Old Trafford for a second stint in 2016.

The midfielder had six underwhelming campaigns at Carrington. He then rejoined Juventus in the summer 2022, but was it was too late to rescue a career already weary by recurring injuries and personal issues.

Pogba then served an 18-month ban after failing an anti-doping test, and ended up leaving the club in December 2024. He is currently trying to revive his career at Monaco, but has been struggling to stay fit.