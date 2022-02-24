Valencia is ahead of Juventus in the race for Bundesliga striker

Andrej Kramaric is heading for the free market amidst interest from Juventus and other European clubs.

The Croatian has been an accomplished goal-scorer in the Bundesliga, where he plays for Hoffenheim.

He is out of contract in the summer and is unwilling to extend his stay with his current employers.

This means clubs around Europe can start negotiating with the Croatian, and Juve is one of them.

However, the Bianconeri are not leading the race to sign him, with Calciomercato claiming Valencia has been his most serious suitor.

The report claims the Spanish side has been trying its best since the winter transfer window to add him to their squad.

Juve FC Says

At 30, Kramaric is not getting younger, and he doesn’t fit into the profile of players Juventus has been signing recently.

However, his age also suggests that he is very experienced and might be useful in our dressing room.

If the club doesn’t make Alvaro Morata’s deal permanent in the summer, we would need an experienced striker to help the likes of Moise Kean, Kaio Jorge, and Dusan Vlahovic develop well.

Kramaric would have a lot of suitors going after his signature, but the lure of playing for a top club like Juve might be too much for him to ignore.