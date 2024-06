The striker has just finished a loan spell at Getafe, where he impressed and proved to be one of the finest players in the Spanish top flight.

Juventus is beginning a new era under Thiago Motta and is looking for players to improve its current roster.

One spot they will bolster before the start of next season is their attack, and they need some new wide attackers.

Greenwood has the profile of a player who can thrive under Motta’s system, and the attacker has been on Juve’s radar.

However, Tuttomercatoweb reveals he is now close to moving to Valencia after they secured an agreement on personal terms with the attacker.

Greenwood enjoyed his time in Spain and wants to remain in La Liga, so a move to Valencia makes sense. The Spanish club and Manchester United will now try to reach an agreement.