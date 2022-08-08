Juventus has told Valencia to pay half of Arthur Melo’s wages if they want to sign him on loan.

The midfielder is out of favour at the Allianz Arena and the Bianconeri want to offload him in this transfer window.

The Brazilian is injury-prone, so he is struggling to find suitors, but Valencia appears ready to take a chance on him.

Los Che has been in talks with the Bianconeri and the midfielder, but they cannot find an agreement with Juve.

Tuttojuve claims they are offering to pay just 2m euros of his 8m euros salary.

But Juve insists they must pay at least half to make it a good offer.

Juve FC Says

Arthur has hardly made an impact since he moved to Juve and the Brazilian will not be missed.

If he remains in Turin, he will hardly play for the club, which makes no sense for him or the Bianconeri.

If the midfielder is interested in playing football regularly, he can wave some of his salary to make the move happen.

There is still time to offload him. However, if this continues into the new season and no new club emerges, we might be forced to accept Valencia’s offer.