Valencia wants to use Juventus target in a swap deal for their own target

Valencia is looking to spoil Juventus plans to sign Lee Kang-in by adding him in a swap deal for another player.

The young South Korean, 20, is refusing to sign a new contract with Los Che with his current deal expiring after next season.

Juventus is looking to take advantage of his reluctance to stay to bring him to Turin.

However, Valencia wants to get some value from his departure and Todofichajes says they want to use him as a sweetener to land Rafa Mir from Wolves.

The Spanish striker has spent this season on loan at Huesca, where he has scored 12 league goals in 32 games for the La Liga side.

The report says Valencia has already opened talks with his parent club over a summer move.

It says the Spaniards’ financial struggles this season means they would struggle to beat the competition for his signature.

They have now added Kang-in to the transfer deal.

Juve has been tracking the youngster for much of this campaign after deciding to reduce the average age of their squad.

He has been at Valencia since 2011 and has 4 assists from 24 La Liga games for them this season.