Valencia willing to pay 3m euros for Juventus outcast

Valencia has an interest in Juventus defender Daniele Rugani and is prepared to add him to their squad this month.

Rugani has fallen down the pecking order at the Allianz Stadium and rarely gets game time when the likes of Danilo and Gleison Bremer are fit.

However, he has remained relaxed about his future after flopping on loan at Rennes and Cagliari, but Valencia wants him now.

A report on Tuttojuve reveals Gennaro Gattuso’s side will pay around 3m euros to add him to their group in this transfer window.

They have informed Juve of their interest and await a response from the Bianconeri.

Juve FC Says

Rugani has struggled to be a regular at the Allianz Stadium in the last few seasons and should be eager to leave the club so he can play more often.

However, that hasn’t been the case and the defender seems a little too relaxed about his future for a player who should be at the peak of his career now.

Considering Leonardo Bonucci is now injury-prone, we probably should keep Rugani for the rest of this season and replace him with a much better defender in the summer.

Losing him now could be a gamble because a few injuries could mean we have no defender to field in matches.