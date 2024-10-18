Dusan Vlahovic has been enjoying a rich vein of form for Juventus recently, showcasing his striking capabilities and contributing significantly to the team’s efforts in Serie A. Despite his impressive performances at the club, Vlahovic made the intriguing decision to skip the recent international window with the Serbian national team. This choice has raised eyebrows, especially considering Serbia’s depth of talent in attacking positions, which provided the opportunity for Vlahovic to focus on his club responsibilities.

Vlahovic’s decision to remain at Juventus instead of joining his national team might be rooted in a strategic approach to his development. Juventus has faced a season of ups and downs, and with new manager Thiago Motta implementing his tactics, the Serbian striker understands the importance of getting accustomed to the system. The coaching staff at Juventus has emphasised the need for consistency and effectiveness in front of goal, and Vlahovic’s willingness to stay behind reflects his commitment to enhancing his game.

Inconsistency has been a notable concern for Vlahovic, as he has the potential to be one of the league’s most prolific scorers but has struggled to maintain that level consistently, with some even saying he is becoming a problem. By opting to train with Motta and the rest of the squad, Vlahovic is taking proactive steps to refine his skills and adapt to the demands of the coach. This focus on improvement could lead to greater contributions in upcoming fixtures, making him a more effective player for Juventus.

Former Juventus striker Valeri Bojinov commented on Vlahovic’s decision, highlighting his strong work ethic and desire to elevate his performance. Bojinov stated, as reported by Calciomercato: “He is a guy who works hard; I met him at Partizan. In my opinion, he chose not to go to the national team because he wants to improve further while staying in contact with Thiago Motta. If you earn 10-12 million a year at the club, there are all the conditions to stay and improve.”

This perspective underscores the mentality Vlahovic has as he seeks to fulfil his potential. The expectations placed upon him as one of Juventus’s key players are substantial, and the striker is aware that he needs to be in peak form to meet those demands. With his decision to forego international duty, Vlahovic has set the stage for a focused return to action in Serie A.

As Juventus prepares for their next match against Lazio, fans will be eagerly watching to see if Vlahovic’s commitment to improvement pays off on the pitch. A strong performance could not only boost his confidence but also provide Juventus with the offensive firepower they need to continue their pursuit of success in the league. With his talent and work ethic, Vlahovic’s choice may prove to be a pivotal moment in his career and a crucial factor for Juventus moving forward.