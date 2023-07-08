Valladolid reduces their asking price for a Juventus target

Juventus has received a minor boost in their pursuit of Ivan Fresneda as the teenager continues to impress. The Spanish youngster is highly sought-after in the world of football, but his relegation with Valladolid last season may prompt him to seek a move away from the club.

Given Valladolid’s demotion to the second division, they are now willing to sell Fresneda. Their urgency to offload him has influenced the price they have set for the young talent.

According to a report from Tuttojuve, Valladolid is now open to selling Fresneda for €15 million in this transfer window. This amount is significantly lower than their initial asking price of €40 million, indicating their willingness to negotiate a deal at a reduced fee. This development provides Juventus with a slight boost in their pursuit of the talented teenager.

Juve FC Says

This price slash makes it easy for us to add a top talent to our group and Fresneda is one man that will surely get better with time.

The youngster would expect more clubs to show an interest in his signature and it would be interesting to see if we would get an offer ready before his other suitors make theirs available.

But the race is on and Cristiano Giuntoli should get the ball rolling as quickly as possible, not just for Fresneda but for our other targets.