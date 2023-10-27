Former Serie A star Valon Behrami has shared his thoughts on Juventus’ interest in Rodrigo de Paul and explained why he believes De Paul would be a valuable addition to the team.

Juventus is actively pursuing the possibility of signing de Paul as they seek to strengthen their midfield during the latter part of this season. De Paul was previously a target for Juventus when he played for Udinese in Serie A, but they missed out on signing him when he moved to Atletico Madrid in La Liga.

Now, as they continue to search for reinforcements in their midfield, De Paul has once again become a target for Juventus. Behrami is certain he is a player the Bianconeri need after analysing his capabilities and says, as quoted by Calciomercato:

“I really love De Paul – he states – he is a player who would change the team: in the center of gravity, in linking the departments, but also in that defensive intensity that he has acquired over the years.

“Juventus really lacks a profile like his: it wouldn’t be enough to take pole position in the championship fight, but he would change the face of the team in both phases.”

Juve FC Says

De Paul has continued to impress in Spain and was also a star in the Argentinian team that won the World Cup in Qatar.

Juve will benefit greatly from having him in our squad, but we will need a good fee to take him away from Atletico Madrid.