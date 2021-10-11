Van de Beek talks untrue but Man United team-mate remains top target

Juventus are claimed to have made contact with Donny Van de Beek‘s agent over a potential move away from Manchester United, but that is now being refuted.

The midfielder has failed to break into manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s first-team plans at Manchester United since moving from Ajax in the summer of 2020.

The Dutch midfielder is now believed to have grown frustrated with his lack of playing time at Old Trafford, and is keen to find a move away from the club, while La Stampa(via Football Italia) claims that we have already entered into talks with his agent.

CaughtOffside‘s sources refute those claims however, and insist that the club’s priority remains a deal to bring Paul Pogba back to Turin, and no such talks for VDB have taken place.

Pogba’s contract expires come next summer, and we will be able to discuss contract terms over his possible return in the new year if no new contract is agreed with his current club.

The Frenchman joined Juve on a free transfer from the same club back in back in 2012, and would be welcomed back to the Old Lady, where he initially became a household name.

Would Van de Beek also be a good signing at Juve?

