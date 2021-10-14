Van der Sar insists De Ligt is a top player and is making good progress at Juventus

Former Manchester United goalkeeper and director at Ajax, Edwin van der Sar says Matthijs de Ligt is making progress at Juventus as he is being mentored by Giorgio Chiellini and Leonardo Bonucci.

He was a part of the defender’s development at Ajax before he moved to Juve in 2019 in a big-money deal.

The defender is now a key part of the Juventus squad and often partners either Chiellini or Bonucci.

He has been criticised for his poor form in some quarters and Van der Sar believes that is expected in football.

He insists his countryman is just 22 and has a great character which will help him go far in his career.

Speaking on the defender’s attitude, he recalls how the youngster would spend more time at the club perfecting his craft after training just like a young Cristiano Ronaldo did at Manchester United.

He told Tuttosport as quoted by Calciomercato: “Matthijs in Juventus has two masters like Chiellini and Bonucci, but he is playing a lot anyway.

“The value of De Ligt is unquestionable. But let’s not forget that at 22 years old. Some criticism is normal, he is part of football, but Matthijs is a boy who loves challenges. He is a top player and has a great mentality: he works hard to improve himself.

“I haven’t seen him in training for two and a half years, but I assure you that when he played with us as a spirit he always reminded me of the young Cristiano Ronaldo that I had as teammates at Manchester United.

“De Ligt, even early in the morning, when he was not on the pitch you could find him in the gym “.

De Ligt will be the leader of Juventus’ defence if he remains at the club when the likes of Chiellini and Bonucci have left or retired.