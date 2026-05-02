Virgil van Dijk has praised Juventus target Alisson Becker as the best goalkeeper in the world, as the Brazilian edges closer to a potential move to the Allianz Stadium. The situation has attracted significant attention, particularly given the stature of both the player and the clubs involved.

Juventus have identified Alisson as one of its primary transfer targets for the upcoming summer window, with the Bianconeri eager to strengthen their squad under Luciano Spalletti. The Italian manager is reportedly keen to reunite with the former AS Roma goalkeeper as part of his plans.

Juventus Interest in Alisson

Spalletti is believed to favour a reunion with the Brazilian, and the goalkeeper is also thought to be open to the move. However, Juventus will need to meet financial demands and persuade him to leave his current club in order to complete the transfer.

Alisson remains under contract at Liverpool until the end of next season, and the club had intended to retain him. Despite this, there are growing indications that he could consider a switch to Turin, particularly amid broader changes expected within the squad.

Van Dijk, a key teammate, has acknowledged the uncertainty surrounding the situation while offering strong praise for the goalkeeper’s ability and importance.

Van Dijk’s Comments

As reported by Tuttomercatoweb, Van Dijk said, “There will always be a day when we all leave, including me.”

He added, “If that were to happen, Liverpool will know how to adapt.”

The Dutch defender also emphasised Alisson’s significance within the team, stating, “For me, he’s one of the team’s leaders and is crucial on the pitch. In my opinion, he’s the best goalkeeper in the world.”

His remarks highlight both the inevitability of squad evolution and the high regard in which Alisson is held by his peers. While Van Dijk would prefer his teammate to remain, the possibility of a summer departure appears increasingly realistic.

With Juventus continuing to monitor the situation closely, the coming months could prove decisive in determining whether the Brazilian makes the move to Italy.