Van Gaal: ‘Juventus should have signed De Jong’

March 3, 2020

Dutch coach Louis Van Gaal believes Juventus should have signed Ajax midfielder Frenkie De Jong while Barcelona should have acquired Matthijs De Ligt.

The former Barcelona and Ajax coach believes the two clubs should have signed opposing players in the summer as De Jong has not excelled in his season so far with Barca.

“He is not playing in his position,” Van Gaal told Ziggo Sport, “At Ajax, everyone was looking for him, he was the centre of the game while at Barca it is not like that. This is the big difference.

“If only one club had to buy Matthijs de Ligt, it would have been Barcelona. And with Busquets, it turns out that Frenkie de Jong should have gone to Juventus. Barca lacks more a De Ligt type player than De Jong.”

