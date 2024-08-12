Juventus has received a boost ahead of their first match of the season, as Como has lost Raphael Varane.

The Frenchman is the most high-profile player on Cesc Fàbregas’ side, having joined to aid their efforts to stay in Serie A.

His influence on the team is immense, and he is a player who could have helped them secure a result against Juventus.

However, a report on Il Bianconero claims that he pulled up in Como’s recent Coppa Italia game against Sampdoria.

He was on the pitch for only the first 20 minutes before being taken off, and he had an ice pack on his knee.

This suggests that he may have suffered a significant injury, which could rule him out of the match between Juventus and Como.

This development hands the Bianconeri a significant boost in Thiago Motta’s first league game of the season, and Juve will now feel more confident about their chances of winning the fixture.

Juve FC Says

We were the favourites to win that game as one of the clubs that could win the league, so even if Varane played, we could still secure victory.

We have worked hard this summer to get our team in shape ahead of the new season, and we hope they will secure an impressive win against Como.