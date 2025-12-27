Vasilije Adzic has struggled for game time over the past few months, and the midfielder could now leave Juventus in the next transfer window. He might have gone out on loan during the summer, but former manager Igor Tudor assured him that he was part of his plans.

However, with Tudor replaced as Juventus manager, Adzic is now seeking opportunities to establish himself under Luciano Spalletti. The new manager has rotated much of the squad, giving chances to most players, but he does not appear to favour Adzic significantly.

Juventus’ Midfield Plans

The Bianconeri are reportedly planning to strengthen their midfield in the coming months, and Adzic could be one of the players sacrificed to make way for new additions. According to Il Bianconero, Juventus are open to allowing him to leave in the January transfer window and would not stand in his way should he wish to move.

There is expected to be interest from clubs seeking to add the midfielder on a loan basis when the window reopens. Adzic is likely to take advantage of this opportunity to gain regular playing time and continue his development.

Vasilije Adzic (Photo by Marco M. Mantovani/Getty Images)

Opportunities in the Transfer Window

Juventus still believe in Adzic’s potential, and a successful loan spell could prove beneficial for both the player and the club. Performing well during a temporary stint next month could allow him to earn more opportunities under Spalletti in the following season.

For Adzic, the upcoming transfer window represents a critical juncture in his career. Securing regular minutes and demonstrating his abilities elsewhere could determine his future role at Juventus and help him build the reputation required to establish himself in a competitive squad.