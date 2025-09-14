Vasilije Adzic emerged as the decisive figure in Juventus’ thrilling 4-3 victory over Inter Milan in Serie A last night, a result that further solidified their strong start to the season.

The men in black and white entered the match on the back of two consecutive league wins, but facing Inter represented their most challenging test so far. With Igor Tudor at the helm, Juventus have been playing with greater confidence and demonstrating improved cohesion. However, Tudor’s only domestic defeat as Juventus manager came some months earlier against Cristian Chivu, who was leading Parma at the time. This fixture therefore, provided him with an opportunity to show how much progress had been made and whether his tactical approach could prevail against Inter’s manager.

A Match Defined by Momentum Shifts

Juventus began the encounter brightly, taking an early lead, yet the game swiftly unfolded into a dramatic contest filled with goals. Both sides exchanged momentum, creating a captivating spectacle for supporters. Ultimately, it was Adzic who determined the outcome, delivering the decisive contribution that secured victory for his team.

The young Montenegrin expressed his delight following the result, making it clear that he and his teammates harbour ambitions of lifting the Scudetto this season. Speaking after the game, he was quoted by Il Bianconero as saying:

“First of all, I want to say thank you. What can I say? It was a dream to play and score a goal like that, a dream. Now we have to keep working, day after day, and we’ll fight for the Scudetto, like the coach said. The 4-3? I’m very happy, it’s a dream. I want to thank my teammates and the staff for their trust. It’s important, and I’ve worked so hard for this moment, which I’ve been waiting for since I arrived.”

Adzic’s Growing Influence

His remarks underline not only his gratitude but also his determination to continue working towards the team’s objectives. The belief in daily effort and the acknowledgement of his teammates and staff highlight the character he brings to the squad. Performances such as this will only strengthen his role within the team as Juventus pursue their targets for the campaign.

Adzic’s development remains crucial, and with continued dedication and maturity, he appears well placed to make a lasting impact for Juventus as they progress through the season.