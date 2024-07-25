New Juventus signing Vasilije Adžić has commented on Thiago Motta praising him and revealed one former Bianconeri player he considers his idol.

The youngster has just moved to Juve as one of the best-ever Montenegrin players in history.

The Bianconeri are eager for him to reach his full potential, and he chose to join them among several options.

The 18-year-old will primarily play for the Juve Next Gen team; however, he will also get plenty of opportunities to play for the senior side.

Juve considers him one of the finest talents in Europe, and Adžić recognizes the huge chance he has to prove his worth at a prestigious club like the Bianconeri.

He has now spoken about his time at the club and said of Thiago Motta’s praise, as quoted by Calciomercato:

“Here, I saw it in the media. His words mean a lot to me because he’s a legend, a great former player like that, and talking about me in this way is an incredible feeling. I come from a small country, incredible. I’m satisfied”.

On his football idols, he added: “Messi is my idol. But at Juventus, Zinedine Zidane. Incredible”.

Juve FC Says

Vasilije Adžić has come to one of the biggest clubs in the world and would now work hard to do well for them and grow into a world-class player.