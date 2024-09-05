Injuries are an inevitable part of football, and Juventus is already dealing with them at this early stage of the season.

The Bianconeri have made an excellent start, but just one game into his career at the Allianz Stadium, Francisco Conceição has picked up an injury.

The winger, one of Juve’s exciting new signings this season, is expected to make a significant impact.

As a talented attacker, he’s considered a key player, and the club is confident he will contribute greatly to their success.

However, following the international break, Conceição will be sidelined for a few weeks, forcing Juventus to rely on other players to maintain their momentum.

There is some positive news on the injury front, though. According to a report from Calciomercato, Juve has welcomed Vasilije Adzic back to training.

Although they’ve lost Conceição for now, Adzic, who had been out for about a month, is back in action.

Primarily part of the Next Gen team, Adzic will have the opportunity to train with the senior squad, and if he proves his ability, Thiago Motta may give him a chance to feature in the first team.

Juve FC Says

Hopefully, our other injured players will all be back to training when the international window ends.