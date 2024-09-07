Vasilije Adžić must have watched as Thiago Motta handed debuts to several Juventus youngsters in their three games this season, wishing he were fit.

The Montenegrin talent joined the Bianconeri this summer as one of the best young prospects in Europe and has primarily been assigned to the Next Gen team.

However, Juve considers him a major talent, alongside players like Kenan Yildiz and Samuel Mbangula, and he will have opportunities to play for the senior side if he impresses in training.

Motta has already committed to developing the club’s young players, and Juventus expects Adžić to become a star under his guidance.

Adžić suffered an injury before the season began, sidelining him for the last few weeks.

Now back in training, he has been working hard while several players are away on international duty.

According to a report from TuttoJuve, Adžić is aiming to make his debut when Juve returns to action against Empoli.

He understands that this game could provide him with the opportunity to wear the club’s shirt, and he is training hard with that goal in mind.

Juve FC Says

Adzic is one of the most exciting talents in our ranks, and fans would be delighted to watch him play for us.