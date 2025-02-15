Juventus faces Inter Milan this weekend in the latest edition of the Derby d’Italia, and it will be the first time Renato Veiga faces the Nerazzurri as a Juventus player.

Veiga joined the Old Lady on loan during the last transfer window from Chelsea, as he sought more game time to continue his development. With several of Juve’s key defenders sidelined due to injury, Veiga has been given the opportunity to play regularly, and he has seized the chance to prove himself.

The defender has been performing well at the Allianz Stadium, and Juventus will be hoping he rises to the occasion when they face Inter Milan in this crucial clash.

Everyone at Juventus knows the strength of their upcoming opponents. Inter Milan is a team as formidable as Napoli, who recently ended Juve’s unbeaten run. Despite Juventus being on a current winning streak, Inter is one of the few sides capable of ending that streak and securing a victory in Turin.

(Photo by Marco Luzzani/Getty Images)

However, Juventus is the most successful club in Italian football history for a reason, and Veiga is determined to help the team secure all three points. He is focused on the task at hand and has expressed his mindset ahead of the match. Speaking to Calciomercato, Veiga said:

“The match against Inter is a fundamental one, we have to win because we are Juventus. We always play to win. My objective is to always lead Juventus to win. I am someone who thinks game by game and about the present.”

Veiga’s words reflect the mentality needed at a club like Juventus, where victory is always the ultimate goal. His determination to lead the team and focus on each game one at a time shows his commitment to the cause.

As the Bianconeri prepare for this important fixture, it is crucial that all of their players, including Veiga, are in the right mindset. The match against Inter will undoubtedly be a tough challenge, but Juventus’ ambition and winning mentality will be key in securing a positive result.