TURIN, ITALY - JANUARY 25: Filip Kostic of Juventus applauds the fans following the team's victory in the Serie A match between Juventus FC and SSC Napoli at Juventus Stadium on January 25, 2026 in Turin, Italy. (Photo by Valerio Pennicino/Getty Images)

Juventus winger Filip Kostic has already bid his teammates farewell, and his next destination could be Venezia.

The 33-year-old has been on the club’s books since making the move from Eintracht Frankfurt in the summer of 2022.

But this season, he found himself at the bottom of Luciano Spalletti’s pecking order, so his departure became inevitable.

The Serbian’s contract will expire at the end of June, so he is set to join a new club as a free agent this summer.

Juventus winger Filip Kostic could join Venezia

According to IlBianconero journalist Romeo Agresti, Kostic has already emptied his locker room at Continassa, making his departure from Juventus all but confirmed.

Nevertheless, the experienced winger could extend his time in Italy, as Venezia have expressed their intention to sign him.

The Arancioneroverdi were relegated to Serie B after losing 2-3 to Juventus on the final day of the 2024/25 campaign, with Manuel Locatelli scoring a late winner from the spot.

Nevertheless, the Venetians retaliated by winning the Serie B title at the first time of asking. But while their last stint in the top flight proved short-lived, the ambitious club intend to build a competitive squad this season.

They have already announced the capture of Lazio midfielder Toma Basic, who also arrived as a free agent.

A look back at Kostic’s time at Juventus

Juventus acquired the services of Kostic four years ago following his Europa League exploits. The Serbian led Eintracht Frankfurt towards a historic triumph and was chosen as the tournament’s MVP.

The Serbian enjoyed a solid first campaign in Turin, cementing himself as the club’s best assist provider. But in his second season, Max Allegri started deploying him in a deeper role, thus limiting his attacking impact.

Kostic spent the 2024/25 campaign on loan at Fenerbahce before returning to Juventus for one last season.

The left-winger thus ends his spell in Turin with 112 appearances across all competitions, six goals, and 16 assists.