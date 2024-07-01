Venezia have reportedly set their sights on Juventus midfielder Hans Nicolussi Caviglia, and are hoping to sign him on loan this summer.

The Italian joined the Bianconeri’s youth ranks at a tender age, and eventually became the captain of the Primavera side. He also represented the Bianconeri’s U23 side which is currently know as Juventus Next Gen.

The 24-year-old had loan spells at Perugia, Parma, Sudtirol and Salernitana, before rejoining Juve’s first team last season.

However, Caviglia struggled for playing time at Max Allegri’s court last season, as the former Juventus coach considered him a mere backup for Manuel Locatelli in the Registal role.

Therefore, he only made eight appearances in Serie A, with the majority coming off the bench. Nevertheless, he proved his worth in the Coppa Italia final when Locatelli was missing through suspension.

But according to La Gazzetta dello Sport via JuventusNews24, Nicolussi Caviglia could leave the club in the summer, with the management setting his price at 10 million euros.

The pink newspaper adds that Venezia are interested in the midfielder’s services, as they’re working on enhancing their squad after securing their return to the top flight.

However, the Venetians would prefer to sign the Juventus youth product on loan rather than meeting the Old Lady’s asking price.

Caviglia’s contract with the Bianconeri is valid until June 2026.