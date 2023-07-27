Marco Olivieri, who recently returned from his loan spell at Perugia, is expected to leave Juventus once again as he remains outside their first-team plans.

At 24 years old, Olivieri is at an age where he should not be competing with younger players in the Bianconeri Next Gen team, but he also hasn’t shown enough to be considered for the first team.

Despite his availability, Olivieri is not receiving significant interest from clubs for a permanent transfer, leading to the possibility of another loan move.

According to a report from Tuttomercatoweb, Venezia has shown interest in the attacker and wants to bring him in to strengthen their squad. The club is set to open talks with Juventus in the coming days with the intention of making him a key member of their team.

A loan move to Venezia could provide Olivieri with an opportunity to showcase his abilities and potentially earn a permanent transfer in the future, while also allowing him to gain valuable experience and playing time at a higher level.

Juve FC Says

We need to offload as many senior and Next Gen players as possible in this transfer window and allow Cristiano Giuntoli to rebuild the group from the ground up.

If we get a club that is willing to take Olivieri on a permanent transfer, we should prioritise doing a deal with them instead.

At 24, he should be in a permanent home and start developing his career with some trust and consistency.