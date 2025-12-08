LA SPEZIA, ITALY - JUNE 1: Giovanni Stroppa manager of US Cremonese looks on during the Serie B match between Spezia Calcio and US Cremonese Serie B Play-off Final at Stadio Alberto Picco on June 1, 2025 in La Spezia, Italy. (Photo by Gabriele Maltinti/Getty Images)

Young Juventus goalkeeper Giovanni Stroppa won the plaudits after helping Avellino clinch a point against Venezia.

The 21-year-old rose through the ranks of the Bianconeri and was the number one choice between the spots for the Juventus Next Gen squad over the past few campaigns.

Nevertheless, the club decided to raise the bar this season by testing him in Serie B. Hence, the Biella native was sent on loan to Avellino.

Giovanni Daffara shines for Avellino against Venezia

Daffara began his campaign as an understudy before taking advantage of Antony Iannarilli’s injury to earn his opportunity.

On Monday, the youngster made his sixth Serie B appearance when Avellino hosted Venezia at Partenio.

The home side took the lead through Filippo Missori in the 41st minute, but the Venetians restored parity after the interval through a long-range effort from Michael Svoboda.

Nevertheless, most fans and observers would agree that Daffara was the Man of the Match after producing at least four jaw-dropping saves.

After the contest, Stroppa applauded the Juventus loanee for his astonishing performance between the sticks, as he felt he denied his club what would have been a deserved victory.

“We played a great 90 minutes. We only allowed a cross in the first half and a shot from the opposing team in the second. I didn’t see anything else,” said the Venezia manager in his post-match interview via JuventusNews24.

“I just have to congratulate the boys. We only missed the finishing touch. It’s a shame to drop two points.

“I’m not exaggerating when I say we didn’t concede anything. Perhaps Avellino have a new saint: Daffara made some incredible saves.”

Could Daffara return to Juventus

It should be noted that Avellino have the option to buy Daffara at the end of the season. However, Juventus still hold sway on the goalkeeper’s future thanks to a buy-back clause.

Hence, it remains to be seen if the management will decide to bring him back in the future to replace either Michele Di Gregorio or Mattia Perin.