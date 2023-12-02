Italian coach Gian Piero Ventura has shared his perspective on the teams competing for the Serie A title, particularly focusing on Juventus. According to Ventura, Juventus, under the management of Max Allegri, is playing exactly as one would expect them to.

While Juventus may not be the most thrilling or dominant team, they have been effective and are now among the top sides in all European leagues. Despite having players capable of adopting a more attacking style, the team has favoured a pragmatic, safety-first approach under Allegri.

Ventura acknowledges that Juventus fans might appreciate a more attacking brand of football, but he highlights that Allegri has demonstrated his ability to secure victories with his strategic style of play.

He said, as quoted by Tuttojuve:

“Juventus remains the usual Juventus, which gets results but is not objectively extraordinary in terms of entertainment.”

Juve FC Says

According to many neutrals, we do not play the best football, but we are one of the two top clubs in the league now.

In football, what matters the most is results and we clearly are getting the results, so we do not have to change what we are doing.