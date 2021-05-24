Venue for Juventus-Inter Milan Super Cup confirmed

Juventus and Inter Milan will face each other in the Italian Super Cup next season after they won the Italian Cup and Serie A, respectively.

This has been an interesting season in Italy, with Juve struggling and Inter building on their second-place finish last season.

Inter kept Antonio Conte while Juve replaced Maurizio Sarri with the inexperienced Andrea Pirlo.

The former midfielder is overseeing a tough time for the club, but he managed to help them win the Super Cup, Italian Cup and finish inside the top four.

They would now face league winners, Inter for the Super Cup next season.

This season’s Supercoppa Italiana was played at Sassuolo’s Mapei Stadium because of the Covid-19 pandemic.

It has now been confirmed that the next one would be played in Saudi Arabia and fans would be allowed to attend.

This was confirmed by Paolo Dal Pino, president of Lega Serie A, who insists that they have a contract with the Middle Eastern country and they have to honour it.

He said on Radio Anch’io sport via Il Bianconero: “The next match of the Italian Super Cup final will be in Saudi Arabia with the public as per our contract. With Inter-Juventus it will be a spot for our football.”