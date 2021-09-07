Verdict on Napoli’s appeal for Osimhen to face Juventus will be delivered today

Today is the day we get the verdict on Napoli’s appeal for Victor Osimhen to be available for their match against Juventus.

The Nigerian striker was sent off in their first league match of the season against Venezia and was suspended for two matches.

He has already served a ban against Genoa, but Napoli wants him to be available to face Juventus.

The Partenopei have employed the successful lawyer, Mattia Grassani, to help them fight for his ban to be reduced to one game, according to Calciomercato.

The report claims that today is the day that the Court of Appeal will deliver their verdict and Napoli is confident of victory.

Part of the reason for that is that a similar incident had occurred before now involving Ciro Immobile and the Italy striker served only a one-match ban.

The report claims that Grassani has already delivered a 22-page dossier on behalf of the club and it contains images of the incident from different angles as they try to show that the punishment is greater than the offence.

If their appeal is successful, the striker will become available to face Juve this weekend, strengthening Napoli and improving their chances of ensuring Juve remains winless.