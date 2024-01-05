Juventus has been linked with a potential summer move for Verona star Filippo Terracciano, and his manager has acknowledged that they may not be able to retain him if he expresses a desire to leave.

As Juventus actively seeks to strengthen its squad with top players, the 20-year-old midfielder has caught their attention. Terracciano is already a regular in the Verona lineup and has played a significant role in the team’s successes.

While Juventus is in need of midfield reinforcements in the current transfer window, it is not anticipated that they will pursue Terracciano immediately. The Bianconeri are reportedly planning to make a move for him in the summer, providing the young midfielder with six more months to showcase his abilities and potentially earn a place in the Turin-based squad.

Verona knows it will be difficult for them to stop him from leaving, and their manager Marco Baroni says, as quoted by Tuttomercatoweb:

“We are aware of the fact that if a player wants to leave, it is not possible to keep him at all costs.”

Juve FC Says

We are an irresistible team to most Italian players, and that should make it easier for us to complete this transfer in the summer.