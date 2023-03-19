Verona coach hopes his team will recover well before the Juventus match

Verona will face Juventus after the international break and their manager Marco Zaffaroni is hopeful the break will help his players rest well and prepare for the match.

He was speaking after his side suffered a 3-1 defeat to relegation-bound Sampdoria.

Juve is obviously a much better opponent and they will struggle to get anything from the game against the black and whites if they do not play well.

The game against Juve will be a must-win for both sides and the Verona boss knows his team will struggle if they do not play well.

He says via Tuttojuve:

“The reality is that we have to look at ourselves, but it is not easy. This takes away a lot of nervous energy. In the stop we will have to recover on the physical, but above all mental plane. A stop that we will have to make the most of”.

Juve FC Says

We have no room for complacency again between now and the end of the season, considering the task ahead of us.

So we expect everyone in black and white to do well in the game. If La Samp can earn a win against them, it will be embarrassing if we do not achieve an even more impressive victory.