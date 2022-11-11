Verona coach slams VAR after their defeat to Juventus

Juventus beat Verona 1-0 yesterday to continue their Serie A winning run, but the Bianconeri had some luck in that fixture.

It is a game they could easily have lost if things had gone Verona’s way on more than one occasion.

Firstly, Danilo’s hand caught the ball in a position that seemed unnatural, but VAR did not recommend an on-field review.

Then Verona was awarded a penalty and the same VAR overturned it, they were furious.

These decisions undoubtedly affected the result of the game and Verona coach Salvatore Bocchetti did not hold back after the match.

He said via Football Italia:

“I don’t like to talk about referees, but when you have a series of incidents like we saw against Monza and tonight, we really are just dumbfounded.

“They are damaging our season, that seems clear. With the arm so outstretched, it seems like madness not to give a penalty.”

Juve FC Says

We were lucky to have won that game, but we did well to keep the score and get another win.

These are the points that will prove pivotal at the end of the season, but our boys must begin to show more on the field.

We are in a different class to Verona and we should beat them convincingly to show we are back to form.