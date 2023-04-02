Verona defender insists they matched Juventus

Verona centre-back Giangiacomo Magnani insists they prepared very well for the Juventus game and were a match for the Bianconeri.

Juve earned a 1-0 win against them, thanks in part to a strike from Moise Kean, as they earned yet another three points in this important season.

The black and whites needed all the points from that fixture and Verona knew this, which gave them an extra reason to be well-prepared for the fixture.

Although Juve won the game, it was a match in that their opponents frustrated them and Verona made life hard for the Bianconeri.

Magnani said via Tuttomercatoweb:

“We were aware of the qualities of Juventus, unfortunately they managed to realize one of the few opportunities that we have granted. If we had managed to capitalize on the opportunities created before, I think we would have brought home at least one point. There is regret because the goal immediately leaves a bad taste in our mouths given the performance made from the beginning to the end of this game.”

Juve FC Says

Verona did well against a top opponent like us. However, the fixture was always going to go our way because we were the better team.

It would have been embarrassing if we dropped any points against them and now the boys must do better in their other games before the term ends.