Despite being overlooked in favor of other Juventus youngsters, Filippo Ranocchia remains one of the hottest prospects in Turin.

The Perugia youth product signed for the Bianconeri in 2019 and featured for the U-19 and U-23 sides.

Last season, the 21-year-old enjoyed an impressive loan stint with Vicenza in Serie B, even though the club suffered from relegation at the end of the campaign.

According to Sky Sport via ilBianconero, Hellas Verona have emerged as the favorites to sign Ranocchia on loan this summer.

The Gialloblu will reportedly beat the competition of Salernatina and the newly-promoted Serie A club Cremonese.

The Italian is currently running on a deal that will expire in 2023, but the source believes that the midfielder should put his signature on a contract renewal that would keep him at Juventus until 2026 before leaving on loan towards Verona.

Last season, Ranocchia contributed in a single goal and three assists in 30 Serie B appearances.

When it comes to Max Allegri’s squad for next season, Ranocchia isn’t even in the discussion, as the likes of Nicolò Fagioli, Rovella and Fabio Miretti are the main candidates to break through the senior squad.

Nevertheless, the former Perugia man remains one to keep an eye on, and perhaps an impressive Serie A stint would be enough to prove doubters wrong.