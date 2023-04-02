“Verona make you play badly” – Allegri explains Juve’s uninspiring display

Last night, Juventus came away with three important points after beating Hellas Verona with a solitary goal.

Although the Allianz Stadium was packed and buzzing, the Bianconeri couldn’t quite deliver an entertaining performance, only earning a victory with minimal effort.

Following an uneventful first half, Moise Kean put the Old Lady in front after beating Lorenzo Montipo from close range. Fabio Miretti and Manuel Locatelli combined well in the build-up to put the striker through on goal.

Following the match, Max Allegri tried to explain the reasons behind the uninspiring display, citing Verona’s style of play which forces opponents to play badly.

“The difficulties prevented us from playing a good match, but these are three fundamental points,” said the Juventus coach in his post-match interview as published by La Gazzetta dello Sport.

“The match after the international break is always an odd one, the lads did well to take the points home. The second half was better than the first.