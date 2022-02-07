Verona manager comments on the impact of new Juve signing Vlahovic

Verona manager, Igor Tudor, admits Dusan Vlahovic made a difference in their game against Juventus.

The Serbian striker started his first match for the Bianconeri after he joined them from Fiorentina in the last transfer window.

Juve needed a lift in this second half of the season and he should provide it if he maintains the level of performance he showed against Verona yesterday.

Tudor’s side gave a good account of themselves and gave Juve a lot to think about in the fixture.

However, the Bianconeri had superior quality, and it showed, with the visitors’ manager admitting Vlahovic has everything needed to make Juve a much better side.

He said via Football Italia: “Juve have a lot of energy and enthusiasm. Vlahovic doesn’t just bring quality, he also has character and that helps the others to step up too. I think he’s a truly important signing for Juventus.”

Juve FC Says

Vlahovic was signed because we needed goals after a poor first half of this season.

The striker almost guarantees that, but that is not all he brings to the side.

We can tell by watching the game last night that he would have a very huge impact at the club.

Hopefully, he will also score in his next few games to push us further up on the league table.