Verona manager Marco Baroni is well aware that Juventus will be determined to secure all three points when the two teams meet in Serie A tomorrow. Juventus is currently facing a challenging period with three consecutive games without a win, making the upcoming match against Verona crucial for them to regain momentum.

Despite Verona also facing relegation troubles and residing in the relegation zone, they recognise the opportunity to capitalise on Juventus’ recent struggles. Baroni understands the significance of the match for both teams – a win for Verona would not only provide a boost in their relegation battle but also add further pressure on Juventus.

Verona will likely approach the game with determination, aiming to exploit Juventus’ vulnerabilities and secure a victory that could be instrumental in their fight against relegation.

Ahead of the match, their gaffer, Baroni, said, as quoted by Tuttomercatoweb:

“These teams, when they have already made mistakes, then know how to find pride and unity, we know that tomorrow the best Juve will be there. It’s a great opportunity, everyone would like to play matches like this.”

Juve FC Says

Three games without a win is not good enough, and a four-game winless run will mean we are now in a state of emergency.

Pressure is mounting on Max Allegri, and we simply have to finish this game with all three points and stay ahead of AC Milan in the league standings.