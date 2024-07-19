Juventus has just completed the signing of Juan Cabal, despite it initially seeming that he was heading to Inter Milan.

The defender impressed at Hellas Verona last season, attracting the attention of several top Italian clubs.

Verona was aware that it was only a matter of time before Cabal left and had been open to his departure since the end of last season.

Juventus had been focused on other players, with their top defensive target this summer being Riccardo Calafiori.

However, with Calafiori choosing to move to Arsenal, the Bianconeri turned their attention to Cabal when it seemed he was on his way to Inter Milan.

Juventus managed to hijack the move from their bitter rivals, although Verona’s president Maurizio Setti suggests that they didn’t have a formal agreement with Inter before Juventus stepped in to secure the signing.

Setti said, as quoted by Tuttojuve:

“No, there has never been a real advantage but internal and shared choices. Everyone is happy, it should always be like this, it is not always like this but today it was good”.

Juve FC Says

Cabal is now one of the finest defenders in Italy, so it is not surprising that Inter Milan also wanted to sign him.

However, we have secured his signature and are now in the position to enjoy his talents.