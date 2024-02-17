Verona fans are eagerly awaiting their team’s clash against the biggest club in Italian football, Juventus, this weekend.

The Bianconeri have been the second-best club in the league this season and boast the richest history in Italian football.

It’s not every day that an opponent of this calibre visits Verona, and the fans are desperate to see the Juve stars in action.

Tuttojuve reports that Verona is experiencing a rapid sell-out of tickets for the match at the Stadio Marcantonio Bentegodi.

The report claims tickets for the Curva Sud Superiore, Curva Sud Inferiore, Poltronissime Sud, Parterre, Tribuna Superiore Ovest, Sector Ospiti, Settarone Est, and Settarone Ovest have already sold out, with only a few remaining in other areas of the stadium.

Juve FC Says:

Facing no bigger opponent in Italian football than Juventus, Verona will undoubtedly try to maximise revenue from our visit.

However, our focus should be solely on the on-field performance, as securing victory is paramount regardless of the number of Verona supporters present.

We are winless in our last three games, and the last thing we need is to drop further in the top-four race, allowing AC Milan to surpass us.