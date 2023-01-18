Veronique Rabiot and Juventus directors test the waters in Tuesday’s meeting

On Tuesday afternoon, Veronique Rabiot held a meeting with Juventus directors at Continassa, with the main topic naturally being Adrien Rabiot’s contract renewal.

The Frenchman joined the Bianconeri in 2019, but his current deal expires in the summer. The 27-year-old is currently enjoying what could arguably be the best football of his career on a personal level, so the player and his mother/agent are eager to pounce on the opportunity and secure the best possible terms.

According to Calciomercato journalist Nicola Balice, Juventus don’t want to lose the services of the World Cup finalist for free, even if their financial situation could hinder their chances.

The journalist adds that Veronique visits Continassa almost on weekly basis, but her meeting with sporting director Federico Cherubini wasn’t all casual.

But while the serious part of the negotiations hasn’t started yet, the two parties sat on the same table to test the waters and understand whether the circumstances would allow them to progress further or not.

At the moment, Rabiot is one of the Bianconeri’s highest earners with a net salary of 7 million euros per season. However, the former Paris Saint-Germain man is aiming for at least 10 millions.

The France international has no shortage of suitors, with a host of top Premier League clubs as well as Barcelona, Bayern Munich and his former club PSG all reported to be on his trail.