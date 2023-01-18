Rabiot
Club News

Veronique Rabiot and Juventus directors test the waters in Tuesday’s meeting

January 18, 2023 - 9:00 am

On Tuesday afternoon, Veronique Rabiot held a meeting with Juventus directors at Continassa, with the main topic naturally being Adrien Rabiot’s contract renewal.

The Frenchman joined the Bianconeri in 2019, but his current deal expires in the summer. The 27-year-old is currently enjoying what could arguably be the best football of his career on a personal level, so the player and his mother/agent are eager to pounce on the opportunity and secure the best possible terms.

According to Calciomercato journalist Nicola Balice, Juventus don’t want to lose the services of the World Cup finalist for free, even if their financial situation could hinder their chances.

The journalist adds that Veronique visits Continassa almost on weekly basis, but her meeting with sporting director Federico Cherubini wasn’t all casual.

But while the serious part of the negotiations hasn’t started yet, the two parties sat on the same table to test the waters and understand whether the circumstances would allow them to progress further or not.

At the moment, Rabiot is one of the Bianconeri’s highest earners with a net salary of 7 million euros per season. However, the former Paris Saint-Germain man is aiming for at least 10 millions.

The France international has no shortage of suitors, with a host of top Premier League clubs as well as Barcelona, Bayern Munich and his former club PSG all reported to be on his trail.

Avatar

You Might Also Like

Jakub Kiwior

Boost for Juventus as Spezia rejects an offer for their target

January 17, 2023
cuadrado

Sandro and Cuadrado will kickstart the exodus of veterans from Juventus

January 17, 2023
Allianz Stadium

Reporter reveals the focus of the new Juventus board until the summer

January 17, 2023

2 Comments

  • Avatar
    Reply Uncle Petter January 18, 2023 at 9:18 am

    Let this guy go. Stop all the crap talk about having to make him stay. He as an average player, basta. He should earn no more than 3 mill per season.

    • Avatar
      Reply martinn January 18, 2023 at 9:20 am

      Highly embarrassing #BanterEra

    Leave a Reply

    This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.