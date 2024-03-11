The mother and agent of Juventus midfielder Adrien Rabiot was in attendance yesterday as positive indications filter over a potential contract extension.

The 28-year-old has cemented himself as one of the most instrumental players at the club.

The Frenchman missed the Old Lady’s last two meetings against Napoli and Atalanta through injury, and his absence has been noted in the middle of the park.

This is yet another reason that should prompt the management to accelerate contract talks to avoid losing the player’s services for free at the end of the season.

According to Calciomercato, Adrien’s mother Veronique Rabiot attended yesterday’s match between Juventus and Atalanta at the Allianz Stadium along with her injured son.

As the source noted, the agent was welcomed by Juventus Football Director Cristiano Giuntoli, and the two had a long conversation.

The report took this amicable rapport between the two as a positive sign ahead of imminent renewal negotiations.

Moreover, the French midfielder received an award ahead of kickoff to commemorate his 200th appearance with the club. Juventus president Massimo Ferrero presented the player with the accolade.

This season, the 2022 World Cup finalist has contributed with four goals and three assists in 22 Serie A appearances thus far.

Max Allegri will be hoping to have his pupil back at his disposal starting this week, which would culminate in a return to action next Sunday against Genoa.

But above all, the Juventus management will be desperate to keep Rabiot at Continassa beyond the current campaign.